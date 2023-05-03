Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $290,275.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $108.90. 8,910,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633,449. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.