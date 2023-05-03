Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 332,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 188,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 12.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

