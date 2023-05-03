Family Firm Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

