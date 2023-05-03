Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

CINF stock opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 863.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.