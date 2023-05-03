Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,280,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

