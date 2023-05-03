Family Firm Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 228.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

