FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.47–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.65 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 184,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $477.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

