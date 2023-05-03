Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 5.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.26% of Fastenal worth $71,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. 468,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

About Fastenal



Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

