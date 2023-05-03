FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $84.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

