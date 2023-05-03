Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 5.8%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 912,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

