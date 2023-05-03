Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Fathom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Fathom has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
