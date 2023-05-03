Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Fathom has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Fathom has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

About Fathom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.