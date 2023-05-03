FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) is Salzhauer Michael’s 9th Largest Position

Salzhauer Michael lessened its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. FB Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.20% of FB Financial worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FB Financial by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $199,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,768,491 shares in the company, valued at $319,931,867.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,220 shares of company stock worth $1,199,370. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.