Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.
Fellazo Company Profile
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
