Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Price Down 2%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FQVTF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.00) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 640 ($8.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.37) to GBX 1,310 ($16.37) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.29.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

