Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,684. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.