Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

FNF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 86.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.