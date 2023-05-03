Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of FRGI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,791. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.62 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Further Reading

