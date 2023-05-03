FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGS Price Performance

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

FIGS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. FIGS has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

