Financial Review: American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Pure Energy Minerals -26.25% -0.39% -0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Pure Energy Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -18.45 Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 30.54 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats American Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

