First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First Busey in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Busey by 7.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 and sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

