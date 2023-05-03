First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

FGBI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 15,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,056. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $81,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

