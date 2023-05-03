First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 60.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FIBK opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.