FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Update

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 664,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.47. 58,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. FirstCash has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $104.75. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

