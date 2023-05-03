Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Five9 Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.