FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 90,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 123,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDTF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 371,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.