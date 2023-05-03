Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

FLS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 762,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,523. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

