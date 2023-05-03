FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

FMC Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 15.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 2,439.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 81,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in FMC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 207.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,220. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

