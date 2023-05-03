FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.34-$7.94 EPS.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,124,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FMC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in FMC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

