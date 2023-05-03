Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.81. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 4,042 shares traded.

Foraco International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of C$115.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post 0.4972067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

