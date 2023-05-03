Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Trading 3.7% Higher

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.25). 617,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 99,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.06).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.75) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.10. The firm has a market cap of £459.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,167.65 and a beta of 0.03.

