Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 481,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $2,711,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,084. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

