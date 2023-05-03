Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $76.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

