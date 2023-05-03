Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.