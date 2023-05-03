Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

FEDU remained flat at $10.80 on Wednesday. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

