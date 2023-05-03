Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $152.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

