Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $475,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,028,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 772,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 152,133 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 395,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 180,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 56.75%. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

