Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,895 shares of company stock worth $2,197,402. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze Trading Down 8.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.76. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.