Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 2,116 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

WGO stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

