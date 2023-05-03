Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

