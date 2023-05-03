Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric
In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
