Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.05. 101,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.38 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

