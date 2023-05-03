Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FRAF opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth $269,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

