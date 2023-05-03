Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of FRAF opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.