Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

