Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BEN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 983,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

