Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $4.46 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC on major exchanges.

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

