Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.94 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and $99,785.78 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,661,684 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.