Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.27 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 5,457,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,634. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.14.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $271,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $271,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 901,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $34,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.