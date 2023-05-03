Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Futu were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Futu by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Futu by 126.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

