FY2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.60. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

APA Stock Down 6.9 %

APA opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

