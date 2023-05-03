FY2023 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.59. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASGN. Bank of America cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

ASGN stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 56.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

