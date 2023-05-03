FY2023 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.31. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

